Taysha Gene Therapies Expands Leadership Team to Deepen Manufacturing and Communications Capabilities

“We are excited to welcome Greg and Kim to Taysha’s leadership team,” said RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO of Taysha. “They each bring significant domain experience and their contributions will be invaluable as we continue our mission of eradicating monogenic CNS diseases. Greg’s technical expertise in AAV gene therapy manufacturing along with his proven success in constructing several cGMP gene therapy facilities and Kim’s deep experience across capital markets and corporate communications will add tremendous value to the team. Importantly, both share our unrelenting, patient-first focus and passion for bringing new cures to life.”

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large patient populations, today announced new additions to its leadership team with the appointments of Greg Gara as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Kimberly Lee, D.O., as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.

Mr. Gara has over 25 years of experience in designing, constructing, and starting up large- and small-scale manufacturing facilities for biotechnology companies globally. Prior to joining Taysha, he served as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Engineering at Sarepta, where he led and managed manufacturing operations for all gene therapy products. Before Sarepta, he served as Vice President of Technical Operations and Engineering at AveXis, a Novartis company, where he led the design, construction, and startup of the Libertyville facility and the new facilities in Research Triangle Park and Colorado. Mr. Gara also led the team for the facility expansion in North Carolina and the renovation of the Colorado site. Prior to AveXis, he led the facilities and engineering organization at Hospira prior to the company’s acquisition by Pfizer. Before joining Hospira, he spent 15 years at Amgen, holding positions of increasing responsibility, and was part of the Cork, Ireland, construction project. Mr. Gara received a B.A. in Biology and Environmental Science from Augustana College.

“Taysha’s dedication to the development and commercialization of potentially transformative gene therapy treatments and its innovative and pioneering spirit is truly inspiring and I am excited to contribute in a meaningful way,” said Mr. Gara. “I look forward to playing an instrumental role in the company’s growth and expansion of its manufacturing capabilities.”

Dr. Lee joins Taysha with over 20 years of capital markets, strategic corporate finance, and communications experience from prior roles as a biotech equity research analyst on Wall Street and corporate strategy, communications, and investor relations professional. She most recently served as Head of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and previously as Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Raptor Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Horizon Pharma. Prior to joining Raptor, Dr. Lee was a biotechnology sell-side analyst at investment banks, including Jefferies and Wedbush Securities, covering biotechnology companies across all market capitalizations, multiple therapeutic areas, and modalities. Dr. Lee received a B.S. in Biological Sciences from Stanford University and a D.O. from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“In less than one year, Taysha has made extraordinary progress in developing and funding its elegant platform and rapidly advancing its product candidates for the betterment of patients and I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this journey,” said Dr. Lee. “I am eager to learn from and work alongside this team of gene therapy experts at this exciting stage of our company’s lifecycle and I look forward to making lasting contributions.”

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005077/en/