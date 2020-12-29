 

Taysha Gene Therapies Expands Leadership Team to Deepen Manufacturing and Communications Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large patient populations, today announced new additions to its leadership team with the appointments of Greg Gara as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Kimberly Lee, D.O., as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.

“We are excited to welcome Greg and Kim to Taysha’s leadership team,” said RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO of Taysha. “They each bring significant domain experience and their contributions will be invaluable as we continue our mission of eradicating monogenic CNS diseases. Greg’s technical expertise in AAV gene therapy manufacturing along with his proven success in constructing several cGMP gene therapy facilities and Kim’s deep experience across capital markets and corporate communications will add tremendous value to the team. Importantly, both share our unrelenting, patient-first focus and passion for bringing new cures to life.”

Mr. Gara has over 25 years of experience in designing, constructing, and starting up large- and small-scale manufacturing facilities for biotechnology companies globally. Prior to joining Taysha, he served as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Engineering at Sarepta, where he led and managed manufacturing operations for all gene therapy products. Before Sarepta, he served as Vice President of Technical Operations and Engineering at AveXis, a Novartis company, where he led the design, construction, and startup of the Libertyville facility and the new facilities in Research Triangle Park and Colorado. Mr. Gara also led the team for the facility expansion in North Carolina and the renovation of the Colorado site. Prior to AveXis, he led the facilities and engineering organization at Hospira prior to the company’s acquisition by Pfizer. Before joining Hospira, he spent 15 years at Amgen, holding positions of increasing responsibility, and was part of the Cork, Ireland, construction project. Mr. Gara received a B.A. in Biology and Environmental Science from Augustana College.

“Taysha’s dedication to the development and commercialization of potentially transformative gene therapy treatments and its innovative and pioneering spirit is truly inspiring and I am excited to contribute in a meaningful way,” said Mr. Gara. “I look forward to playing an instrumental role in the company’s growth and expansion of its manufacturing capabilities.”

Dr. Lee joins Taysha with over 20 years of capital markets, strategic corporate finance, and communications experience from prior roles as a biotech equity research analyst on Wall Street and corporate strategy, communications, and investor relations professional. She most recently served as Head of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and previously as Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Raptor Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Horizon Pharma. Prior to joining Raptor, Dr. Lee was a biotechnology sell-side analyst at investment banks, including Jefferies and Wedbush Securities, covering biotechnology companies across all market capitalizations, multiple therapeutic areas, and modalities. Dr. Lee received a B.S. in Biological Sciences from Stanford University and a D.O. from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“In less than one year, Taysha has made extraordinary progress in developing and funding its elegant platform and rapidly advancing its product candidates for the betterment of patients and I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this journey,” said Dr. Lee. “I am eager to learn from and work alongside this team of gene therapy experts at this exciting stage of our company’s lifecycle and I look forward to making lasting contributions.”

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Taysha Gene Therapies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taysha Gene Therapies Expands Leadership Team to Deepen Manufacturing and Communications Capabilities Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
FedEx Completes Acquisition of ShopRunner, Expanding its E-Commerce Capabilities
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Prices $26 Million Registered Direct Offering
Vertex Announces New Drug Submission for Investigational Triple Combination Medicine for the ...
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
NYSE Group Announces 2021, 2022 and 2023 Holiday and Early Closings Calendar
PINS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pinterest Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K ...
Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class ...
McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Queen’s University’s Receipt of Clinical Trial Application Approval from Health Canada for Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of TSHA-101 for the Treatment of Infantile GM2 Gangliosidosis
17.12.20
Taysha Gene Therapies Announces New cGMP Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility
15.12.20
Taysha Gene Therapies Set to Join Russell 2000 Index on December 21, 2020
03.12.20
Taysha Gene Therapies Receives Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations for TSHA-103 for the Treatment of Epilepsy Caused by SLC6A1 Haploinsufficiency