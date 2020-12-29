 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2020 / 13:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stephanie
Last name(s): Hueck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900PLX4ADJFWIY024 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A13SX22

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 38,677 shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA as part of a distribution of an estate. See notification dated May 18, 2017, whereby another heir is now subject to the reporting obligations according to Art. 19 MAR.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Internet: www.hella.de/ir

 
