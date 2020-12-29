Aehr Test Systems to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on January 7, 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended November 30, 2020 on Thursday, January 7, 2021 following the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.



What: Aehr Test Systems second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results conference call. When: Thursday, January 7, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. PT). Dial in Number: To access the live call, dial 800-437-2398 (US and Canada) or +1 929-477-0577 (International) and give the participant passcode 4081095. Webcast: To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section at www.aehr.com. Call Replay: A phone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call through 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here.

