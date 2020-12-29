Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
YERINGTON, Nev., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC:NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) is pleased to announce the completion of the underground materials
handling system of the main shaft. The materials handling system represents a significant milestone in the construction of the Company’s underground project which included sinking the vent shaft,
sinking the main shaft, and construction of the processing plant. The completion of this milestone allows for a significant increase in hoisting rates, from currently 1000 tpd to ultimately
5000 tpd once commissioning and ramp-up are completed. This is expected to enable the underground mine to deliver substantially higher volumes of ore directly from the mine to the processing
plant.
Mike Ciricillo CEO of Nevada Copper comments, “I am very pleased we have achieved this construction milestone. With the completion of the materials handling system, we can now utilize the full hoisting capacity of the main shaft as we ramp up the mine towards full production. The team, both Nevada Copper and contractor employees, worked hard, worked together, and more importantly, worked safely, to achieve this result. I’m proud of the team and proud to be a part of Nevada Copper.”
Qualified Persons
The information and data in this news release was reviewed by Greg French, C.P.G., and David Sabourin, P.E, for Nevada Copper, who are non-independent Qualified Persons within the meaning of NI 43-101.
About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.
Cautionary Language
This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to mine development, production and ramp-up plans and the expected results thereof.
