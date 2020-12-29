Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone

YERINGTON, Nev., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC:NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) is pleased to announce the completion of the underground materials handling system of the main shaft. The materials handling system represents a significant milestone in the construction of the Company’s underground project which included sinking the vent shaft, sinking the main shaft, and construction of the processing plant. The completion of this milestone allows for a significant increase in hoisting rates, from currently 1000 tpd to ultimately 5000 tpd once commissioning and ramp-up are completed. This is expected to enable the underground mine to deliver substantially higher volumes of ore directly from the mine to the processing plant.



Mike Ciricillo CEO of Nevada Copper comments, “I am very pleased we have achieved this construction milestone. With the completion of the materials handling system, we can now utilize the full hoisting capacity of the main shaft as we ramp up the mine towards full production. The team, both Nevada Copper and contractor employees, worked hard, worked together, and more importantly, worked safely, to achieve this result. I’m proud of the team and proud to be a part of Nevada Copper.”