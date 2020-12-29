 

Bunker Hill Mining Announces Effectiveness of Form S-1 Resale Registration Statement, and Voluntary Lock-Up Agreements and Warrant Amendments With Early Shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) announces that on December 28, 2020, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) relating to resale by certain securityholders of the Company named in the Registration Statement of up to 166,114,748 common shares in the capital the Company previously issued by the Company and issuable by the Company upon the exercise of Common Share purchase warrants previously issued by the Company (the Common Shares so previously issued and issuable and qualified by the Registration Statement, the “Securities”).

Concurrent with this declaration, the Company is pleased to announce that early-stage strategic investors have entered into voluntary lock up agreements pursuant to which they will not sell, transfer or pledge any of the Bunker Hill shares acquired in the 2019 recapitalization. This represents approximately 35M shares or 24.5% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Sam Ash, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “These voluntary lock-up agreements demonstrate the confidence that these early investors have in the Company’s new management team, our silver-focused strategy and align fully their interests with those new investment partners that joined us this August.”

The Lock-Up Agreement and Warrant Amendments

The lock-up includes shares held by Hummingbird Resources (AIM: HUM) as well as management and advisors and is in effect until December 31, 2021. In addition, the term of the common share purchase warrants issued with the 2019 recapitalization has been amended from two years to five years, and the exercise price has been amended from CAD0.25 to CAD0.59.

The S-1 Resale Registration Statement

The Registration Statement, while effective, allows the selling securityholders to publicly resell the Securities, subject to the satisfaction by selling securityholders of the prospectus delivery requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in connection with any such resale. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sales by selling securityholders (although it could receive certain proceeds from the exercise of Common Share warrants, Common Shares underlying which are covered by the Registration Statement), The Company is not aware of any plans by selling securityholders to effect such resales.

