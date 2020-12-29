 

NexTech To Buy $2million in Bitcoin with Treasury

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 13:30  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced that it plans to make an initial investment of $2million in Bitcoin and may add more in 2021.

NexTech CEO, Evan Gappelberg comments, “Our investment in Bitcoin is part of our new capital diversification and allocation strategy with the intent to maximize long-term value for our shareholders.” He continues, “This initial investment reflects our belief that Bitcoin is a long-term store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash, which is currently yielding 0.06%. Bitcoin is a digital version of gold which has a total market capitalization of $10trillion versus Bitcoin’s total market capitalization of only $500billion. We think that as part of the digital transformation a paradigm shift to digital gold is underway and as Bitcoin is seen more and more as a store of value, just like gold, it will catch up to gold.”

In 2020 there has been a new and accelerating widespread adoption of Bitcoin by mainstream financial institutions such as; Guggenheim Partners $530million, Mass Mutual $100million, Square, Inc. (SQ) NYSE $50million and the $1billion investment by MicroStrategy NASDAQ: MSTR, the company feels that as the widespread adoption of Bitcoin continues, the timing is right for this move.

Recent Company Highlights in 2020:

December 21, 2020: NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg buys 250,000 shares his fifth purchase in 2020 continues to increase his position.

Company hires executives from major technology companies including; Oracle, IBM, SAP, and Cisco to support its ambitious Asia Pacific and Japan product rollout.

December 15, 2020: NexTech announced that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares with the NEO Exchange (“NEO”). Final approval is subject to the Company fulfilling all of NEO’s listing requirements. Subject to final approval by NEO, NexTech’s common shares are expected to be listed on NEO on January 5, 2021.

December 11, 2020: Expanded into China and Hired Steven Seet, as its Senior Director, Asia Pacific. In his new role, Seet will utilize his vast network and industry experience to support NexTech with its rapid expansion into Asia’s MICE industry, which according to Allied Market research is valued at $229 billion.

Seite 1 von 3
NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NexTech To Buy $2million in Bitcoin with Treasury VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
Monument gibt Abschluss der Joint-Venture-Vereinbarung für Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien ...
Aqua Metals Achieves Significant Improvements to its Sustainability Focused Battery Recycling ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
AeroCentury Corp. Comments on Unusual Market Activity
China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving ...
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Aprea Therapeutics Announces Results of Primary Endpoint from Phase 3 Trial of Eprenetapopt in TP53 ...
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
NexTech Launches Groundbreaking AR Human Hologram Marketing Platform “Genie in a Bottle” for “TruLyfe” Supplement Line
21.12.20
NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 250,000 Shares of Company Stock, Announces Major New Hires
17.12.20
NexTech to Supply Augmented Reality Experiences and Live Streaming Video to the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Global Mining Industry at CIM 2021 Convention + Expo
15.12.20
NexTech AR to Uplist to the NEO Exchange, Canada’s Innovative Senior Exchange
11.12.20
NexTech AR Expands into China Hiring Steven Seet as Senior Director, Asia Pacific
09.12.20
NexTech AR Announces Launch of New Video Streaming Solution with AI and AR Capabilities
08.12.20
NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg to Present on Proactive Investors Livestream, December 10, 2020
08.12.20
Canadian Society of Nephrology selects NexTech AR to Transform its 2021 Annual General Meeting into a Virtual Event
03.12.20
NexTech AR Reports a Record-Breaking 315% Increase in Black Friday Sales from Last Year
02.12.20
NexTech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 3rd

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
72
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?