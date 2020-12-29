 

Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 13:30  |  52   |   |   

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, is proud to publish the first annual report for its SEED (Social Equity and Educational Development) initiative. The report highlights the Company’s many achievements over the past year to help create a more diverse and inclusive cannabis industry through SEED’s restorative justice initiatives, community business incubators and educational and workforce development programming. The 2019-2020 SEED Annual Report is available online at crescolabs.com/seed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005072/en/

Cresco Labs' SEED initiative conducted 13 Community Business Incubator events incubating over 250 individuals for two Illinois application periods (Photo: Business Wire)

Cresco Labs' SEED initiative conducted 13 Community Business Incubator events incubating over 250 individuals for two Illinois application periods (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to have launched the cannabis industry’s first comprehensive social justice and social equity initiative and to report the significant strides the SEED program has made towards the more equitable inclusion of Black and Brown people in cannabis,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder of Cresco Labs. “As we reflect on SEED’s first year successes, we recognize that this is just the beginning of a long road ahead and a tremendous amount of work is still to be done.” Our goal is to provide the time, know-how and resources to elevate more voices and foster economic opportunities for people from communities disproportionately impacted by prior drug laws. The ability of this industry to reach its maximum potential will be governed by its ability to address the social responsibility components tied to this subject matter. Our SEED team is made up of incredibly talented, hard-working individuals who are building a culture where all Cresco Labs employees are inspired to improve inclusiveness within the cannabis industry. Our SEED initiative supports our vision to be the most important company in cannabis and is helping to build the most responsible and respectable industry possible. Together, we are firmly committed to continuing the progress we’ve achieved this inaugural year into the future.”

Seite 1 von 4
Cresco Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Randsburg Gold Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, is proud to publish the first annual report for its SEED (Social Equity and Educational …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
FedEx Completes Acquisition of ShopRunner, Expanding its E-Commerce Capabilities
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Prices $26 Million Registered Direct Offering
PINS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pinterest Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K ...
Vertex Announces New Drug Submission for Investigational Triple Combination Medicine for the ...
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
NYSE Group Announces 2021, 2022 and 2023 Holiday and Early Closings Calendar
Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class ...
McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.12.20
4 Aktien, die sich unter Biden bis 2024 verdreifachen könnten
23.12.20
Cresco Labs Opens Tenth Illinois Sunnyside Dispensary in Naperville
22.12.20
Cresco Labs Recognized by Clio Cannabis for Marketing Creative Excellence
22.12.20
Cresco Labs Extends Partnership With Top-selling California Cannabis Brand, Kings Garden
18.12.20
Cresco Labs’ Good News Brand Expands Into Michigan
14.12.20
Cresco Labs Closes Financing With Lenders to Extend Maturity of Senior Secured Term Loan and Increase Facility to $200 Million
04.12.20
5 perfekte Aktien, die ich jetzt zum Fressen gern habe
01.12.20
Cresco Labs Launches Eighth Cannabis Brand, Wonder Wellness Co.

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
50
Randsburg Gold Corp.