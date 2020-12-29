Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in the FTS International, Inc. Securities Settlement

The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the FTS International, Inc. Securities Settlement:

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (“FTSI” OR THE “COMPANY”) PUBLICLY TRADED COMMON STOCK IN OR TRACEABLE TO THE COMPANY’S FEBRUARY 2, 2018 INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (“IPO”), INCLUDING ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED FTSI COMMON STOCK ON OR AFTER FEBRUARY 2, 2018 (THE “SETTLEMENT CLASS”)

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, the above-captioned action (the “Litigation”) has been provisionally certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the “Notice”).