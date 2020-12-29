Alico, Inc. to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference to be held virtually January 11-14, 2021.



The Company’s presentation will begin at 8:30 am Eastern time on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. The Company will be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.