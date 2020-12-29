 

NCR is Global Leader in Restaurant POS Software According to Research and Consulting Firm RBR

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) leads the global restaurant point-of-sale (POS) software market according to research and consulting firm RBR. The Global POS Software 2020 Report conducted by RBR indicates that NCR POS software has 25 percent market share in the restaurant subsegment.

“NCR software helps our customers run the restaurant,” said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. “The pandemic has made digital transformation a necessity, and for restaurants that increasingly means using software to stand up and optimize mobile ordering and payment, curbside and drive-through capabilities, all while providing great customer experiences.”

NCR’s POS software for restaurants features the signature NCR Aloha POS platform and the NCR Aloha Essentials subscription package, and NCR Silver Pro, providing everything restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

The Global POS Software 2020 Report is based on analysis of more than 2,000 projects, by more than 100 vendors and comprising 8 million POS installations. The report includes commentary and insights into the grocery, general merchandise and hospitality segments, at an individual country level.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

NCR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NCR is Global Leader in Restaurant POS Software According to Research and Consulting Firm RBR NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) leads the global restaurant point-of-sale (POS) software market according to research and consulting firm RBR. The Global POS Software 2020 Report conducted by RBR indicates that NCR POS software has 25 percent market …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
PINS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pinterest Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K ...
NYSE Group Announces 2021, 2022 and 2023 Holiday and Early Closings Calendar
Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class ...
Avalara Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire INPOSIA
LORBRENA (lorlatinib) sNDA in Previously Untreated ALK-Positive Lung Cancer Accepted for Priority ...
Specialty Welding and Turnarounds Announces Acquisition of Hydroprocessing Associates
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Big Y Embraces the New Retail Landscape with the NCR Emerald Solution
21.12.20
NCR is the Largest Provider of Point of Sale Software Globally According to Research and Consulting Firm RBR
10.12.20
Dutch Retailer Jumbo Evolves its Store Architecture with Self-Checkout from Market Leader NCR
09.12.20
Best Buy Canada Advances its Retail Technology Strategy with NCR
02.12.20
Wintrust Selects NCR Digital First Banking Platform