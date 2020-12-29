NCR is Global Leader in Restaurant POS Software According to Research and Consulting Firm RBR

“NCR software helps our customers run the restaurant,” said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. “The pandemic has made digital transformation a necessity, and for restaurants that increasingly means using software to stand up and optimize mobile ordering and payment, curbside and drive-through capabilities, all while providing great customer experiences.”

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) leads the global restaurant point-of-sale (POS) software market according to research and consulting firm RBR. The Global POS Software 2020 Report conducted by RBR indicates that NCR POS software has 25 percent market share in the restaurant subsegment.

NCR’s POS software for restaurants features the signature NCR Aloha POS platform and the NCR Aloha Essentials subscription package, and NCR Silver Pro, providing everything restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

The Global POS Software 2020 Report is based on analysis of more than 2,000 projects, by more than 100 vendors and comprising 8 million POS installations. The report includes commentary and insights into the grocery, general merchandise and hospitality segments, at an individual country level.

