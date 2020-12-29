 

Clovis Oncology Submits Investigational New Drug Applications for Novel Peptide-Targeted Radionuclide FAP-2286 for Therapeutic and Imaging Clinical Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 14:00  |  70   |   |   

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) today announced that the company has completed submission of two Investigational New Drug (IND) applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for FAP-2286, the lead compound in its peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy (PTRT) development program. Following clearance of the INDs by FDA, Clovis plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study of lutetium-177 labeled FAP-2286 (177Lu-FAP-2286) to determine the dose and tolerability of the FAP-targeting therapeutic agent (Phase 1), with expansion cohorts planned in multiple tumor types (Phase 2). FAP-2286 labelled with gallium-68 (68Ga-FAP-2286) will be utilized as a diagnostic to identify patients with fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-positive tumors appropriate for treatment with the therapeutic agent.

“Submission of these INDs is a very important milestone in the development of FAP-2286, the first clinical candidate from our PTRT platform,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “Targeted radiopharmaceuticals represent an emerging therapeutic class and an area of significant interest to the clinical community, and FAP is considered a target of particular interest given its high, selective expression in multiple solid tumors. We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to become a leader in the rapidly evolving field of PTRT, and the first to begin clinical development of a peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy targeting FAP.”

Fibroblast activation protein (FAP) is a cell-surface protein that is expressed in limited amounts by normal tissues, but highly expressed in cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) present in the tumor microenvironment of many epithelial cancers, including more than 90 percent of breast, lung, colorectal and pancreatic carcinomas.i,ii,iii Preclinical data demonstrate that 177Lu-FAP-2286 potently and selectively binds FAP on the surface of CAFs and tumor cells to deliver the beta-particle emitting radioisotope 177Lu, resulting in DNA damage and cell death.vi,iv Compelling anti-tumor efficacy of 177Lu-FAP-2286 has been demonstrated in FAP-expressing preclinical tumor models.v

Following clearance of the INDs by FDA, the Phase 1/2 study LuMIERE is planned to start in the first half of 2021 to determine the dose of 177Lu-FAP-2286 to be used in Phase 2 development. The FAP-targeting imaging agent, 68Ga-FAP-2286, will be used to identify patients with FAP-positive tumors eligible for treatment with 177Lu-FAP-2286 in the study. Once the Phase 2 dose is determined, expansion cohorts will evaluate 177Lu-FAP-2286 and 68Ga-FAP-2286 in multiple tumor types.

Seite 1 von 3


Clovis Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clovis Oncology Submits Investigational New Drug Applications for Novel Peptide-Targeted Radionuclide FAP-2286 for Therapeutic and Imaging Clinical Trial Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) today announced that the company has completed submission of two Investigational New Drug (IND) applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for FAP-2286, the lead compound in its peptide-targeted …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
PINS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pinterest Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K ...
NYSE Group Announces 2021, 2022 and 2023 Holiday and Early Closings Calendar
Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class ...
Avalara Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire INPOSIA
LORBRENA (lorlatinib) sNDA in Previously Untreated ALK-Positive Lung Cancer Accepted for Priority ...
Specialty Welding and Turnarounds Announces Acquisition of Hydroprocessing Associates
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Met the Primary Endpoint of Significantly Improving Progression-Free Survival vs. Chemotherapy in the ARIEL4 Randomized Phase 3 Treatment Study in Later-line Ovarian Cancer Patients with a BRCA mutation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
958
CLOVIS Oncology