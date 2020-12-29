 

Angelika Anywhere Curated for Film Lovers

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) announces the launch of Angelika Anywhere, a streaming platform curated for film lovers, as inspired by its Angelika Film Center in New York City, North America’s most recognized dedicated arthouse.

Since its inception in 1989, the Angelika’s flagship SoHo cinema has been debuting and celebrating groundbreaking independent and international films, many of which have gone on to become important pinnacles of the cinema industry at large. Among these standout titles are The Blair Witch Project, Darren Aronofsky’s Pi, Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station, Oscar winner Searching for Sugar Man, Tom Tykwer’s Run Lola Run, and Sebastián Lelio’s Oscar winner A Fantastic Woman.

Angelika Anywhere expands the cinema experience beyond the four walls of the theater, bringing the Angelika Film Center’s curated programming to cinephiles across the United States. The platform’s programming team has hand-picked an array of celebrated arthouse, international and independent films, and ensured that all films on the platform have earned the Angelika’s stamp of approval. Angelika Anywhere features Curated Collections starting with The Angelika Vault, which features a selection of films that have played at the Angelika in New York over the last 30 years, including audience favorites, milestone films and programmers’ picks. Other Curated Collections include Celebrate Black Cinema, Global Cinema, Spotlight on Latin America, LGBTQ+, Award Winners, Music and Documentary.

“We are thrilled to offer viewers the Angelika experience at home or on the go,” said Denise Hughes, senior director of programming. “With Angelika Anywhere, our goal is to eliminate the paradox of choice – the endless scrolling through seemingly infinite choices on other platforms - and offer great films front and center so a viewer can start watching a film in moments, with the knowledge that it was hand-selected. At launch, the platform offers immediate access to over 150 titles, and we will be frequently adding films and creating new collections moving forward. We are also thrilled to provide audiences access to select virtual cinema titles, whose intended theatrical release has been cut off or postponed due to cinema closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Angelika Anywhere offers us a great opportunity to preserve for our viewers access to the films that have, over the years, made Angelika a trusted name in arthouse, independent and international film.”

