 

Moderna to Present at the Goldman Sachs 13th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference A View from the Top

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 14:00  |  65   |   |   

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer, will participate virtually in the Goldman Sachs 13th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference on January 5th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. The company’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing Moderna the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, and BARDA. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Moderna Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Moderna
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moderna to Present at the Goldman Sachs 13th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference A View from the Top Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer, will participate virtually in the Goldman Sachs 13th Annual Healthcare …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
PINS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pinterest Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K ...
NYSE Group Announces 2021, 2022 and 2023 Holiday and Early Closings Calendar
Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class ...
Avalara Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire INPOSIA
LORBRENA (lorlatinib) sNDA in Previously Untreated ALK-Positive Lung Cancer Accepted for Priority ...
Specialty Welding and Turnarounds Announces Acquisition of Hydroprocessing Associates
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:38 Uhr
Aktien New York Ausblick: Weitere Rally dank Hoffnung auf größeres Corona-Paket
12:51 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Stimmen für Verlängerung des Lockdowns mehren sich
11:20 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger werfen Corona-Impfstoffhersteller aus den Depots
10:18 Uhr
Vergiss Biontech und Moderna: Ich würde mir lieber einmal diesen Impfstoffhersteller anschauen!
08:47 Uhr
MedMira Gewinn in Q1!: MedMira meldet Gewinn im ersten Quartal des neuen Geschäftsjahres 2021!
06:35 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Privilegien für Geimpfte? - Erst Impf-Hoffnung, dann neue Diskussion
28.12.20
ROUNDUP 2: Spahn erwartet bald deutlich mehr Impfstoff - Mehr als 30 000 Tote
28.12.20
Corona-Massenimpfung läuft - und weiterhin viele Fragen offen
28.12.20
ROUNDUP: Spahn erwartet bald mehr Impfstoff - mehr als 30 000 Tote
26.12.20
ROUNDUP: Impfstoff wird in Europa verteilt - Von der Leyen: Bewegender Moment

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:18 Uhr
1.285
Moderna
19.12.20
228
Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
21.07.20
13
Moderna kommt in den Nasdaq-100