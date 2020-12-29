Applied DNA Partners with CLEARED4 on Pooled COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Program

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories, LLC (ADCL) has entered into a reseller and sales referral partnership with CLEARED4, a field-proven, New York-based provider of return-to-work health safety solutions. Under the terms of the partnership, ADCL can resell subscriptions to CLEARED4’s platform as part of ADCL’s safeCircle pooled COVID-19 surveillance testing program, and CLEARED4 can refer its clients seeking pooled COVID-19 surveillance testing to ADCL.

The companies have integrated ADCL’s safeCircle laboratory testing operations with CLEARED4’s return-to-work health safety platform as a value-added option for current and prospective ADCL clients. CLEARED4 has also integrated ADCL’s cost-effective pooled surveillance testing solution into its HIPAA-compliant platform and can offer safeCircle to its existing and prospective clients to enhance their COVID-19 safety protocols. The CLEARED4 platform recently issued its one-millionth return-to-work Access Pass to its national client base that is attracted by the platform’s highly customizable user experience: mobile text and email messaging; a suite of health-centric modules for surveys and contact tracing and reporting; on-site kiosks; and now integrated with safeCircle’s PCR-based pooled surveillance testing and reporting to manage valuable COVID-19 clearance and to help empower safe re-openings. ADCL can now offer clients new platform management features following safeCircle’s integration with CLEARED4, including the ability to automate the management and monitoring of clients’ surveillance testing programs and ensure timely communication of valuable testing program results and quarantine compliance.

ADCL’s newest safeCircle client, the Suffolk County (N.Y.) Government, is utilizing CLEARED4 to manage the reporting of COVID-19 pooled surveillance testing for portions of its workforce. Applied DNA also recently purchased an end-user license to deploy the CLEARED4 platform for its own internal pooled surveillance testing program for its employees.

Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA, said, “Partnering with CLEARED4 aligns with our growth expectations for the safeCircle platform and is especially functional for scaling high-volume clients. Identifying potential infections early and in a cost-efficient and rapid manner is how pooled surveillance testing gets workers back to work, students back to school, and communities to reopen. With business momentum increasing, we look to grow and service our safeCircle client base with partners who offer value-added features.”