MassRoots Announces Letter of Intent to Purchase Herbfluence’s Technology Platform

This asset purchase from Herbfluence is expected to enable MassRoots’ clients to easily identify the most effective influencers for their marketing campaigns, schedule influencer posts, and evaluate the results of their marketing spend.

MassRoots, Inc. (“MassRoots” or the “Company”) (OTCPink:MSRT), a technology and media company focused on the regulated cannabis industry, announced today that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent to purchase Herbfluence’s technology platform. Terms of the closing are subject to standard due diligence and approval of the Definitive Agreement by the parties; for more information, please see the Company’s December 2020 Overview .

“Influencer marketing remains one of the most effective forms of advertising today but often requires businesses to reach out to individual influencers to get pricing, obtain reviews from past clients, and schedule content – a time-consuming and frustrating process,” stated Isaac Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer of MassRoots. “Through the purchase of these Herbfluence assets, we believe our platform will make it easy for any business to schedule a top-tier influencer marketing campaign aimed at the tens of millions of cannabis consumers in the United States.”

For more information, please see MassRoots’ Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 29, 2020.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCPink: MSRT) is a leading media company focused on the regulated cannabis industry, with a significant following and traffic across its online and social media platforms. MassRoots has been covered by CNBC, CNN, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Reuters, Associated Press, and Forbes. For more information on MassRoots, please visit IR.MassRoots.com.

Forward-looking Statements

