 

Par Pacific Holdings Management to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that members of its management team will present at the 3rd Annual Mizuho Virtual Refining Conference on January 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm CT. They will also participate in a panel discussion at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2021 on January 7, 2021 at 9:30 am CT and host 1x1 sessions with investors throughout the day. The most current investor presentation is available on the investor relations section of Par Pacific’s website at www.parpacific.com.

About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations.  Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

For more information contact:
Ashimi Patel
Manager, Investor Relations
(832) 916-3355
apatel@parpacific.com




