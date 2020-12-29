Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming J.P. Morgan Investor Conference

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), today announced CEO, Chairman and Founder, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D.; Co-Founder, President, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD; Chief Sales Officer, Kevin Boesen; and Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams, will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held virtually January 11-14, 2021.



The TRHC presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST. An audio replay of the presentation will be available at https://ir.tabularasahealthcare.com/.