Monaker Group Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal to $7.7 Million

Weston, FL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), an innovative technology company, announced today that, due to demand, the underwriters have agreed to increase the size of its previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 3,080,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $2.50 per share (the “Public Price”). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 31, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company also has granted to the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 15% of the offering at the Public Price. The gross proceeds to the Company before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the option to purchase additional shares of common stock, are expected to be approximately $7.7 million.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Monaker Group, Inc. pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-224309) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Kingswood Capital Markets, Attention: Syndicate Department, 17 Battery Place, Suite 625, New York, NY 10004, by email at syndicate@kingswoodcm.com, or by telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.