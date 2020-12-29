 

Cerberus Sentinel Announces Acquisition of Alpine Security

U.S. cybersecurity services firm expands compliance and penetration testing teams

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that it has acquired Alpine Security, a St. Louis, Missouri-based cybersecurity services provider.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Alpine will become part of Cerberus Sentinel and will continue to focus on providing integrated risk managed services to a diverse set of national customers. With the new organizational structure, Alpine president and founder Christian Espinosa will take on a strategy role within Cerberus Sentinel.

“Alpine is an excellent fit for the Cerberus portfolio of companies,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “The demand for quality compliance, training, and penetration testing talent continues to grow, and we are pleased to have them join us.”

“Alpine Security has reached the point in our journey where it makes sense to expand our impact by joining forces with a cybersecurity organization aligned with our purpose and values,” said Espinosa. “Our purpose is to reduce cybersecurity risk for our clients. Our integration with Cerberus enhances and expands our cybersecurity capabilities, ensuring we are able to meet the growing demands of our clients.”

Alpine will continue to be based in St. Louis, and its compliance team will add to the experienced Cerberus Sentinel team led by chief compliance officer Baan Alsinawi. The penetration testing team will be integrated into the existing capabilities crew at Cerberus Sentinel, and it will continue to specialize in medical devices, addressing the expanding demand from healthcare clients.

“Alpine will further expand our expertise and offerings in the cybersecurity field,” Jemmett added. “They are talented and share a culture of excellence that we strive to bring to each client engagement.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a U.S. provider of consulting and managed services, focused solely on cybersecurity. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats. For more information, visit https://www.cerberussentinel.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:
Charles J. Zigmund, Vice President
Cerberus Sentinel
617-838-4183
charles.zigmund@cerberussentinel.com

Cathy Morley Foster
Eskenzi PR
925-708-7893
cathy@eskenzipr.com


Disclaimer

