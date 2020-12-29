QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.

This name change emphasizes QuestCap’s new standing as a medical services and technology company. Moving forward, the QuestCap team will focus exclusively on developing and implementing innovative medical solutions across the globe, with a short-term focus on combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and helping restore reality responsibly.

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name to “Medivolve Inc.” (“ Medivolve ”) in conjunction with its transition to a single purpose medical company, previously announced on October 13, 2020. Subject to approval of the NEO Exchange (“ NEO ”), trading of the Company’s shares under the new name and new ticker “MEDV” on the NEO is expected to commence on January 7, 2021.

The Company’s shareholders approved the name change at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 3, 2020 (the “AGM”). In addition, at the AGM the Company’s shareholders approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the management information circular dated November 2, 2020, including the change of the province in which the registered office of the Company is situated from the Province of Quebec to the Province of Ontario. The management information circular is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .

“With the Company’s continued growth in the medical services and technology sector, the name change to Medivolve and transition to a single purpose medical company was an important choice to clarify our strategy for the market,” said Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap. “Short-term, we are focused on combatting the COVID-19 pandemic through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Collection Sites LLC, (“Collection Sites”) and through other initiatives, while longer-term we intend to leverage our team’s expertise to bring to market other disruptive medical solutions.”

QuestCap has assembled a management team and advisory group of renowned medical experts. This team includes Dr. Lawrence Steinman, Professor of Neurology, Neurological Sciences and Paediatrics at Stanford University and former head of Immunology at Stanford. Dr. Glenn Copeland is also one of North America’s most prominent foot and ankle specialists and the founder, chairman, and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Canada. Cleveland Clinic is universally regarded as one of the top three medical institutions in the world.