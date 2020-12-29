 

Kratos Awarded Contract Modification Valued at $22 Million to Provide Satellite Command and Control System Sustainment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has received a delivery order valued at $22 million and funded at $11.8 million for satellite and communication system products, hardware and equipment. This modification is against a previously-awarded contract.

This award is for mission activity and maneuver planning, telemetry processing, commanding, orbit and attitude management, resource management, space vehicle and ground system simulation, security, support planning and execution, training and testing. The modification will now sustain new capability such as virtualization, additional satellite constellation capacity and cybersecurity enhancements. Satellite state-of-health operations include launch, early orbit, on-orbit, anomaly resolution, disposal, and backup operations. 

"Kratos is one of the few commercial companies that can offer this mix of cutting edge technical solutions, products and services to support mission-specific requirements of defense applications,” said Phil Carrai, President of the Kratos Space, Training and Cyber Division. “Especially during this time of increasingly congested and contested space operations, we are pleased to continue support to the U.S. military with products and tailored solutions for protected, resilient military satellite operations.”

Due to customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this contract award.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com


Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kratos Awarded Contract Modification Valued at $22 Million to Provide Satellite Command and Control System Sustainment SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has received a delivery order valued at $22 million and funded at $11.8 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
AeroCentury Corp. Comments on Unusual Market Activity
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving ...
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Zai Lab Announces Inclusion of ZEJULA (Niraparib) in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
Naval Air Systems Command Exercises Option for an Additional $3.6 Million to Kratos for Contractor Logistics Support & Engineering Services for the BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target System
23.12.20
Kratos Accredited as a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO)
21.12.20
Kratos Receives $17.8 Million Contract Modification Related to XQ-58A Valkyrie from USAF Research Laboratory
16.12.20
Successful AttritableONE (Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie) Return to Flight Test Enables Formation Flight with F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning Fifth-Generation Fighters
10.12.20
Naval Air Systems Command Exercises Option for an Additional $38.7 Million for Full Rate Production (Lot 2) of the BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target System
08.12.20
Kratos Receives $37.7 Million Skyborg Program Contract Award from USAF Advanced Aircraft Office

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.20
15
Kratos Defense & Security Solution Outperfomer für 2010