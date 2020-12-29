 

BeyondSpring to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that CEO Dr. Lan Huang is scheduled to present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (JPM) on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET, and will be available for 1x1 meetings. The BeyondSpring leadership team also will be available for one-on-one meetings during the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event on January 7-8 and 11-13, 2021.

Details for both events are as follows:

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Corporate Presentation)

Date: January 14, 2021
Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: Audio-only Link to Webcast Here

2021 LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event

Date: January 14, 2021
Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

A video replay of the JPM presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section investor section of the BeyondSpring website following the conference.

About BeyondSpring 
BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, plinabulin, a first-in-class agent as an immune and stem cell modulator, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and Phase 3 clinical programs in the prevention of CIN. The U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to plinabulin for concurrent administration with myelosuppressive chemotherapeutic regimens in patients with non-myeloid malignancies for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has strong R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline in addition to plinabulin, including three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform utilizing the protein degradation pathway, which is being developed in a subsidiary company, Seed Therapeutics, Inc. The Company has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market. BeyondSpring is headquartered in New York City.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "design," "may," "future," "estimate," "predict," "objective," "goal," or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company's future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet our expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of our product candidates, increased competition in the market, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 20-F on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

Media Contacts

Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 617-430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com 

Media Contact:
Darren Opland, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 646-627-8387
darren@lifescicomms.com


Disclaimer

