Limoneira to Present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, announced today that Harold Edwards, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference, to be held virtually January 11-14, 2021.

The Limoneira investor presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 10:30 am ET. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at www.limoneira.com. Visitors to the website should select the "Investor” tab and navigate to the “Events & Presentations” section to access the webcast.