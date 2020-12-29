One Plant California Increases Retail Presence

“The updated branding for the Chai Cannabis stores will enable us to continue to benefit from the considerable client goodwill built up by the team at Chai Cannabis, while at the same time making Chai clearly part of our One Plant family of dispensaries,” said Captor Capital CEO, John Zorbas.

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company") , one of California’s largest cannabis retail operators, is pleased to announce that its two Chai Cannabis dispensaries will be rebranded Chai Cannabis Powered by One Plant. The change in branding for the dispensaries, located in Castroville and Santa Cruz, will be effective in the first quarter of 2021.

“The rebranding represents another major step in truly joining the One Plant and Chai brand. We are confident in that our retail footprint will continue to grow along with major efficiencies moving forward,” said Captor Retail Group CEO, Adam Wilks. “This is the latest in a number of measures, including the integration of back office facilities, the implementation of company wide staffing standards, consolidating all marketing efforts across the One Plant retail chain and a lower cost of goods achieved through increased bulk buying, that will positively effect both sales and the bottom line.”

Of the seven dispensaries contributed to Captor Retail Group by Three Habitat, the retail locations in Salinas, Atwater, and El Sobrante are licensed and open for business. The locations in Antioch, Goleta, Lompoc, and Palm Springs, starting with Antioch in Q1 2021, are expected to be operational soon. Combined with the two Chai locations, this bring the total number of dispensaries to nine, making Captor Retail Group one of the largest cannabis retail operators in California.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational marijuana products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis assets including a majority ownership stake of Captor Retail Group Inc. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, with a launch date to be determined.

