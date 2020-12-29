 

Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 14:30  |  102   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce the Phase II 2021 winter exploration program will commence at its flagship 25,886-hectare Davidson River Uranium Project (the “Project”) on February 1st, 2021, dependent upon the COVID-19 status. The program will consist of approximately 5,850 m of diamond drilling in 13 holes. The Project is located in the Southwest Athabasca Uranium District of Saskatchewan and encapsulates an inferred trend 25 km to 30 km to the west of Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen’s Arrow deposits. (Figure 1).

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/242800c6-0476-43c0 ...

Jon Bey, President, CEO and Chairman states, “The greatest value an exploration company can bring to its shareholders is making a high-grade discovery. We believe our Davidson River Project has incredible potential and we are excited to get back to drilling our Warrior and Saint trends this winter. We have assembled an outstanding exploration team, with direct experience at making discoveries in this region.”

Sean Hillacre, Project Geologist and Exploration Program Manager notes, “The Phase II targets we have developed for the 2021 drill season are very encouraging. I am looking forward to what the Standard team can achieve next year armed with the technical information gained from our Phase I drilling. We are fully permitted and funded, and now with Board approval we are ready to continue advancing exploration towards discovery.”

The Phase II 2021 Drill Program will be split into two segments where, a winter road-based drill program will follow-up on previous holes along the Warrior Trend, and the first ever drill testing of the Saint Trend. The second segment will comprise a summer fly-in program to drill test the Bronco Trend, which has also never been previously drilled. (See Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 2 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fea213ae-185f-45a3 ...

The objective of the Phase II drill program is to make a high-grade uranium discovery by following-up on results from the inaugural Phase I drill program, and to begin exploration on untested corridors. Please see the Company’s news release dated November 25, 2020 that describes encouraging drill results from the 13 holes completed between August 4th and September 19th, 2020.

