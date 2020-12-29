Regarding the rebuttal of information

On 29 December 2020 a VšĮ “Lietuvos nacionalinis radijas ir televizija” (hereinafter – LRT) published in their news portal a misleading and false information in the audio reporting Sočios šventės “Ignitis grupės” vadovams: dykai gaus akcijų už 200 tūkstančių eurų (Translation: Filling holidays for executives of Ignitis Group: will get shares for 200,000 euros gratis) by LRT journalist Marius Jokūbaitis (hereinafter – the Publication), where it provided information about the long-term motivation with share option agreement programme of key executives of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies.

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) states that the Publication creates a false and biased impression of the long-term motivation with share option agreement programme for the key executives of the Ignitis Group group of companies.

Ignitis Group, in order to ensure that the Publication would not mislead the investors and other market participants, states here the rebuttal regarding the misleading claims and information and additionally explains the long-term promotion of executives with share options programme (hereinafter – the programme). The programme was initiated with the prospectus of initial public offering of Ignitis Group (IPO), after evaluating good practices of listed companies which would encourage the alignment of interests of the Company and shareholders. The programme was announced for the first time in 17 September, with the Share Allocation Rules to Employees and Executives ( link ), which became effective since the day of including the Company’s shares into the AB Nasdaq Vilnius official trading list. Later the programme was announced on 4 December , on 18 December concluded options agreements with the member of the Board of the Company were announced and, on the same day, the conclusion of option agreements with key executives of the Company were also announced.