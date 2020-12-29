 

PSYC Executes MOU With Digital Mental Health Startup, PsycheDev Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 14:30  |  87   |   |   

PSYC Aims to Co-Develop Digital Mental Health Platform Through JV Partnership

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a digital media leader within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with PsycheDev Inc. (“PsycheDev”), a Canadian based start-up company focused on the development and deployment of technology-driven mental wellness-enhancing solutions.

In effect, the execution of the MOU outlines the general terms to be applied by each of the respective companies in entering into advanced discussions surrounding the intended establishment of a Joint Venture Partnership Agreement (the “JV”) which will focus on the effective co-development and launch of the PsycheDev platform and app. Furthermore, it is the intent of PSYC, via the anticipated execution of a JV, to acquire an equity stake in PsycheDev through a capital investment and to work alongside the company’s Founder and CEO, Justin Roy, to bring their cutting-edge digital mental health platform to market during the latter quarters of 2021. No assurances can be provided that the JV will be consummated or that the underlying business will be profitable.

“We are extremely pleased to advance our discussions with PsycheDev through the execution of this MOU,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “Our collective focus over the next several days will be to meticulously work through the process of finalizing a JV Partnership Agreement with them so that we can formally begin collaboration efforts. In my opinion, this represents a unique, exciting, and value-driven opportunity for PSYC to collaborate on the development of this highly intriguing early-stage concept and position ourselves to enter the burgeoning sector of digital mental health.”

“We are very glad to collaborate with a team that has the same vision for mental health’s future,” said PsycheDev Inc. Founder and CEO, Justin Roy. “We must join forces to work on building a healthier society and this partnership will bring us one step closer by helping us make the serious, therapeutic use of plant medicine much more accessible. This means a lot, as Global Trac Solutions will go a long way in helping us bring better quality solutions to people much faster.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PSYC Executes MOU With Digital Mental Health Startup, PsycheDev Inc. PSYC Aims to Co-Develop Digital Mental Health Platform Through JV Partnership LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a digital media leader within the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
AeroCentury Corp. Comments on Unusual Market Activity
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving ...
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Zai Lab Announces Inclusion of ZEJULA (Niraparib) in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...