 

StrikeForce Technologies Reduces Convertible Debt & Files a Post-Qualification Offering Circular

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020   

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), is pleased to announce that it has eliminated just under 90% of its convertible debt, with the possibility, although there are no guarantees, of additional debt being reduced. StrikeForce also filed a Post Qualification Offering Circular pursuant to Regulation A, a new higher offering price. The Post Qualification Offering Circular is subject to SEC review and qualification. Any information in this press release or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sales of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction.

Our CEO, Mark Kay said, “the debt we just took care of from our books, is for this year and next year and while we cannot provide absolute assurances, we don’t anticipate undertaking any additional debt for the foreseeable future. This allows us to concentrate on marketing and selling our secure SafeVchat video conferencing, mostly through our resellers along with PrivacyLoK. We still are marketing and selling ProtectID, GuardedID and MobileTrust, with ProtectID being key to SafeVchat.”

StrikeForce initially filed the Regulation A Tier II Offering Circular in July at a price of $.0022 and for just over 1 Billion shares. Mark Kay, CEO commented, “we are now repricing the Post Qualification Regulation A Offering Circular, subject to SEC review and qualification, with just under a 2000% increase in price to $0.04. At this price StrikeForce will offer, subject to SEC review and qualification, just over 38 million shares. We have accepted just under $1,000,000 Million Dollars in subscriptions for just over 426 million shares pursuant to the offering thus far, leaving us $1,315,000 to realize from the original anticipated proceeds of $2,315,000, the anticipated proceeds of the original Regulation A Offering Circular with fees included. With the amount already taken in, we hired a new Public Relations Company and a consulting company geared towards SafeVchat.”

