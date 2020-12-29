 

OMNIQ Announces Partnership with Check Point Software Technologies on “ZoneAlarm” Cyber Security Solution

  • OMNIQ to offer Check Point’s ZoneAlarm mobile device security software to its Fortune 500 customers to cyber secure OMNIQ’s supply chain mobility solutions 

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced a partnership with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) (“Check Point”), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, to offer Check Point’s ZoneAlarm security software in tandem with OMNIQ’s supply chain mobility solutions for its multi-industry customer base, including Fortune 500 companies.

Check Point is the largest pure-play cyber security vendor globally and provides leading-edge solutions to protect cloud, network and mobile device-held information of government and corporate enterprise customers from all types of cyber threats. With an industry-leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of malicious attacks, its solutions include ZoneAlarm Mobile Security, a complete security solution for mobile devices that uses advanced enterprise-grade technology to protect tablets and smartphones from sophisticated cyber attacks.

OMNIQ’s suite of supply chain mobility solutions, which includes rugged handheld mobile computers, tablets, barcode readers and printers with fast and dependable wireless connection, enable quick and accurate data collection, tracking, processing and analysis for critical business functions, such as shipping and receiving and inventory and warehouse management. The inclusion of ZoneAlarm security software to OMNIQ’s solutions adds multiple layers of data protection for OMNIQ’s supply chain customers, through a powerful antivirus and firewall, anti-ransomware and anti-phishing capabilities, and multi-device compatibility for Android and iOS devices.

“We are delighted to join forces with OMNIQ and provide data security to their strong customer base,” said Dror Levy, Head of Consumer Sales at Check Point. “Check Point’s mission is to make critical data secure and reliable. We are pleased to offer OMNIQ’s customers a layer of protection against cyber attacks.”

“We are honored to partner with Check Point, the world leader in cyber security, in offering vital data security features to our existing Fortune 500 customers, as well as to new customers who are interested in our state-of-the-art mobile supply chain equipment now featuring the leading cyber security solution,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “Cyber security is a crucial consideration for all organizations. OMNIQ supplies to some of the largest organizations in the U.S. with thousands of sophisticated powerful tablets, and integrating ZoneAlarm protection with our equipment adds an essential feature to ensure more secure operations for our customers.”

