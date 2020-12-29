Patagonia Gold to resume exploration at El Tranquilo
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or “the Company”), (PGDC.TSXV) announces a new drilling campaign at its El Tranquilo gold/silver
property in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. The property encompasses the Company’s Cap Oeste gold/silver Project, which includes the former surface mine and current heap leach operations
(the “Capo Project”) and Pan American Silver’s COSE (Cap Oeste Sur Este) mine (see map below).
The initial focus of the program will be on the Monte Leon target followed by other targets defined by the Company’s geological team (please see map below). Monte Leon is located about 11 km southeast of the Capo Project.
Highlights of the El Tranquilo Property and the Monte Leon target
- Large, 81,000 hectare property.
- Host to the Company’s former surface mine at the Capo Project and Pan American’s COSE underground mine.
- Exploration targets are within Jurassic-aged volcanic host rocks similar to those that host mineralization at the Capo Project and COSE mines.
- Multiple, NW-trending, low sulfidation mineralized structures, including in the Monte Leon target.
- Mineralization at Monte Leon occurs as stockworks and structures in breccias with near-surface oxide potential;
- Monte Leon zone is approximately 500 m long on strike (NW) and over 200 m wide (NE) within a +2 km long NW-trending corridor.
- Two, main structures defined to date within the breccia – “A” and “B”.
Prior exploration at Monte Leon was conducted by Patagonia Gold Plc (“Patagonia Plc”) in 2010 and 2011 and consisted of 16 trenches, 15 core holes and a series of shallow rotary air blast (“RAB”) holes. Trenches were used to define initial drilling sites. At the time of the exploration, Patagonia Plc was listed on AIM. However, following the reverse takeover of Hunt Mining Corp. in July 2019, it is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Trench Results:
18 trenches, 4,007 meters total length, with reported assays (07-Apr-2011) ranging from:
- Trench TR-018-MLN with 28 horizontal meters grading 0.30 g/t Au.
- Trench TR-016-MLN with 7.5 horizontal meters grading 5.05 g/t Au within 48 meters horizontal meters grading 1.01 g/t Au.
Drill Results:
