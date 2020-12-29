Patagonia Gold to resume exploration at El Tranquilo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or “the Company”), (PGDC.TSXV) announces a new drilling campaign at its El Tranquilo gold/silver property in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. The property encompasses the Company’s Cap Oeste gold/silver Project, which includes the former surface mine and current heap leach operations (the “Capo Project”) and Pan American Silver’s COSE (Cap Oeste Sur Este) mine (see map below).



The initial focus of the program will be on the Monte Leon target followed by other targets defined by the Company’s geological team (please see map below). Monte Leon is located about 11 km southeast of the Capo Project.