 

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Updates Investors in the K12 Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 15:00  |  52   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) securities between April 27, 2020 and September 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until January 19, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the K12 securities class action lawsuit, Lee v. K12 Inc., No. 20-cv-01419 (E.D. Va.), which is pending before Judge Liam O’Grady.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased K12 securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the K12 class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the K12 class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the K12 class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the K12 class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the K12 class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the K12 class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Jennifer Caringal of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jcaringal@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the K12 class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than January 19, 2021.

K12 is a technology-based education company that provides proprietary and third-party educational curriculum, teacher training, administrative support, information technology support, software systems, and educational services. Beginning in March 2020, the global pandemic forced school districts across the country to close in-class instruction and shift all learning activities to online and blended instruction. K12 saw a unique opportunity to revamp itself by seizing a large stake in the rapidly growing market for online education.

The K12 class action lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) K12 lacked the technological capabilities, infrastructure, and expertise to support the increased demand for virtual and blended education necessitated by the global pandemic; (ii) K12 lacked adequate cyber-attack protocols and protections to prevent the disabling of its computer system; (iii) K12 was unable provide the necessary levels of administrative support and training to teachers, students, and parents; and (iv) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about K12’s business, operations, and prospects.

