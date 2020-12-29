 

HPQ Files Provisional Patent Application for Silicon By-Product Created by PUREVAP QRR as Anode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries

Preliminary but Promising Results Demonstrate a Capacity 3-4 Times Greater Than Graphite for Lithium-Ion Batteries

MONTREAL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative silicon solutions provider HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ; FWB: UGE; Other OTC : URAGF), is pleased to inform shareholders that promising results from electrochemical performance tests made with silicon-based by-products manufactured by the GEN2 PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactor (“QRR”) motivated the company to file a provisional patent application regarding their manufacturing, assembly and usage as anode materials for Lithium-ion batteries.

The patent application follows the completion of a series of tests made on the material produced by the GEN2 PUREVAPTM QRR at the Centre Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications (EMT) of the INRS by Professor Lionel ROUÉ under an NSERC Engage Grant and a NSERC Engage plus Grant.

PUREVAPTM QRR SILICON BY-PRODUCTS: A SUPERIOR ANODE MATERIAL THAN GRAPHITE

Although preliminary, the results obtained are more than promising since the silicon-based by-product made with the Gen2 PUREVAPTM QRR maintained a gravimetric capacity ≥ 1,200 mAh/g for more than 100 charge/discharge cycles, a capacity 3-4 times greater than that of graphite currently used in commercial Li-ion batteries. This material is also promising in terms of high-speed performance. (See Figure 1 below)

“This is another demonstration of our multi-prong approach to becoming a key silicon based material provider for the battery industry and beyond. The unique capabilities of the PUREVAPTM Nano Silicium Reactor (Si) ("NSiR") will enable us to fully exploit the potential of the Silicon and its by-products manufactured by the PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactor ("RRQ")” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO HPQ Silicon. “Silicon’s potential to meet energy storage demand is undeniable, generating massive investments, and serious industry interest. We are very confident that demand for the Silicon materials we will produce, with our low-cost scalable processes, will be high demand by batteries and EV manufacturers in this renewable energy revolution.”

