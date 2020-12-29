Fixing of Coupon Rates - Danish Ship Finance A/S

FIXING OF COUPON RATES



Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2021

Effective from 1 January 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Danmarks

Skibskredit A/S will be adjusted.



Bonds with half yearly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2021 to 1 July 2021:



DK0004131513, maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.3867%

DK0004131430, maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.3867%

DK0004132834, maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.3867%

DK0004131869, maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.3867%

DK0004131943, maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.3867%

DK0004132164, maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.3867%

DK0004132404, maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.3867%



Attachment