Web-based Curriculums Gain Traction as Social Distancing Alters Education Efforts

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has helped further accelerate the transition from traditional education avenues towards more online-based curriculums. Even after the pandemic is dealt with and social distancing restrictions removed, projections indicate that some of the new online education habits will remain. Nevertheless, the education system still faces major obstacles in remote learning, a lack of internet access in many households and the need for more personal training necessary for many students. "Teachers know that the world is changing and the education system will need to quickly adapt as well," said Dr. Emily Feistritzer, founder and CEO of TEACH-NOW. "They are way ahead of our elected leaders in recognizing that education five years from now will be delivered very differently than it was before the pandemic struck the nation." Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX), GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE)

Around the world, the Asia-Pacific region is leading in terms of market share growth, as the region is expected to provide the highest revenue generating opportunities. This growth is the result of a rapidly expanding internet infrastructure, which has caused many investments in the market. For example, according to a report by Bloomberg from earlier this week, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tiger Global Management LLC led a USD 1.6 Billion investment in Chinese online education startup Zuoyebang, highlighting how the pandemic has turned web-based learning into an attractive industry.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) announced breaking news last week that, "the latest business development of its exam preparatory product segments, demonstrating that the performance of the "BiGao" exam preparatory product ("BiGao") for middle school students has exhibited strong growth since launch in July 2019. Meanwhile, with the launch of the "YunFan", the exam preparatory product ("YunFan") for college students, in December 2020, the competitiveness of Meten EdtechX in the market of exam preparatory products in China has been further strengthened.