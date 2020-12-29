 

Pitney Bowes Announces Pricing Update for Delivery Services as Parcel Volumes Continue to Surge into 2021

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that pricing adjustments implemented on its Standard and Cross Border Delivery services during the peak 2020 shipping season will be reinstated effective January 25, 2021 to account for unprecedented parcel volumes and COVID-19-related operating expenses continuing into the new year. The pricing will remain in effect until further notice.

“2020 was a record year for delivery volumes and we anticipate the pace of those volumes to continue well into 2021 and beyond,” said Patrick Allard, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes. “At the same time, increased labor and transportation costs, in addition to safety measures arising from the pandemic will continue to add operating costs for the foreseeable future. We’re committed to simple, transparent pricing and are making our clients aware of this adjustment now, so they can better plan for their own shipping expenses in 2021.”

About Pitney Bowes:
 Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.



