Pitney Bowes Announces Pricing Update for Delivery Services as Parcel Volumes Continue to Surge into 2021

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that pricing adjustments implemented on its Standard and Cross Border Delivery services during the peak 2020 shipping season will be reinstated effective January 25, 2021 to account for unprecedented parcel volumes and COVID-19-related operating expenses continuing into the new year. The pricing will remain in effect until further notice.

“2020 was a record year for delivery volumes and we anticipate the pace of those volumes to continue well into 2021 and beyond,” said Patrick Allard, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes. “At the same time, increased labor and transportation costs, in addition to safety measures arising from the pandemic will continue to add operating costs for the foreseeable future. We’re committed to simple, transparent pricing and are making our clients aware of this adjustment now, so they can better plan for their own shipping expenses in 2021.”

