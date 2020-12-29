 

January 19, 2021 Filing Deadline in JOYY Investor Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP reminds investors of the upcoming deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff in the class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of JOYY Inc. (“JOYY” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YY) between April 28, 2016 and November 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired JOYY securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than January 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

JOYY investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the JOYY Securities Class Litigation

JOYY, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, describes itself as a global social media platform, offering users around the world a uniquely engaging and immersive experience across various video-based content categories, such as live streaming, short-form videos and video communication. The Company was formerly known as YY, Inc. and changed its name to JOYY, Inc. on December 20, 2019.

The action alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) JOYY overstated its revenues from live streaming sources; (2) the majority of users were bots; (3) the Company utilized these bots to effect a round-tripping scheme that manufactured the appearance of revenues; (4) the Company overstated its cash reserves; and (5) the Company’s acquisition of Bigo was designed to benefit corporate insiders.

On November 18, 2020, Muddy Waters Capital (“Muddy Waters”) published a report entitled “YY: You Can’t Make this Stuff Up. Well…Actually You Can.” According to the report, JOYY was “a multibillion-dollar fraud” with “component businesses . . . a fraction of the size it reports, and . . . reported user metrics, revenues, and cash balances [that] are predominantly fraudulent.” Citing a “year-long investigation,” Muddy Waters concluded that JOYY “is about 90% fraudulent.” Following this news, the price of JOYY’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) fell $26.53 per ADR, or 26.48%, to close at $73.66 per ADR on November 18, 2020.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, is a nationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms “representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs’ bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity.” Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm’s “laser focus” and noting that our firm routinely finds itself “facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world.” Benchmark Litigation has named Lieff Cabraser one of the “Top 10 Plaintiffs’ Firms in America.”

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm’s representation of investors, please visit https://www.lieffcabraser.com/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

JOYY (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

January 19, 2021 Filing Deadline in JOYY Investor Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP reminds investors of the upcoming deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff in the class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
PINS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pinterest Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K ...
NYSE Group Announces 2021, 2022 and 2023 Holiday and Early Closings Calendar
Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class ...
Avalara Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire INPOSIA
LORBRENA (lorlatinib) sNDA in Previously Untreated ALK-Positive Lung Cancer Accepted for Priority ...
Specialty Welding and Turnarounds Announces Acquisition of Hydroprocessing Associates
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.12.20
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important January 19 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – YY
24.12.20
ROSEN, A RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important January 19 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – YY
22.12.20
January 19, 2021 Filing Deadline in JOYY Shareholder Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
04.12.20
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the JOYY Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
02.12.20
YY Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies JOYY Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
715
YY Neue Internetplattform in China. Lohnt sich ein Investment?