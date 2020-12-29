Nicolas Papadopoulo Named President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] today announced that Nicolas Papadopoulo will be promoted to the position of President and Chief Underwriting Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Papadopoulo joined Arch in 2001 and currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Arch Worldwide Insurance Group and Chief Underwriting Officer for Property and Casualty Operations. In his expanded role, Papadopoulo will continue to report to Marc Grandisson, CEO of ACGL, and will have responsibility for Arch’s three operating segments — Insurance, Reinsurance and Mortgage — as well as oversight of the Strategy and Innovation team.

“I would like to congratulate Nicolas on this well-deserved promotion. His underwriting acumen is second to none and, as a founding member of our company, he has a demonstrated track record of success across several high-profile roles,” said Grandisson. “Nicolas has a strong understanding of our businesses and, by aligning our three segments under his leadership, we will benefit from additional focus and coordination as our company continues its growth trajectory. With Nicolas’ operational oversight of the segments, I’ll be able to continue to focus on Arch’s long-term strategic priorities and fostering our unique, entrepreneurial culture.”