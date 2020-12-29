 

Nicolas Papadopoulo Named President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] today announced that Nicolas Papadopoulo will be promoted to the position of President and Chief Underwriting Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Papadopoulo joined Arch in 2001 and currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Arch Worldwide Insurance Group and Chief Underwriting Officer for Property and Casualty Operations. In his expanded role, Papadopoulo will continue to report to Marc Grandisson, CEO of ACGL, and will have responsibility for Arch’s three operating segments — Insurance, Reinsurance and Mortgage — as well as oversight of the Strategy and Innovation team.

“I would like to congratulate Nicolas on this well-deserved promotion. His underwriting acumen is second to none and, as a founding member of our company, he has a demonstrated track record of success across several high-profile roles,” said Grandisson. “Nicolas has a strong understanding of our businesses and, by aligning our three segments under his leadership, we will benefit from additional focus and coordination as our company continues its growth trajectory. With Nicolas’ operational oversight of the segments, I’ll be able to continue to focus on Arch’s long-term strategic priorities and fostering our unique, entrepreneurial culture.”

Papadopoulo said, “I am excited and humbled to take on this new role and look forward to continuing to work closely with Marc, our strong executive team and employees throughout our organization. With Maamoun Rajeh running Reinsurance, David Gansberg leading Mortgage, our current Insurance leadership team of Matt Shulman, Hugh Sturgess and John Mentz, and Jay Rajendra leading Strategy and Innovation, I believe we are well positioned to succeed in today’s market and to continue our strong history of managing our businesses throughout the cycle.”

John Pasquesi, Chairman of the Board of ACGL added, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to congratulate Nicolas on this significant accomplishment. I have worked with Nicolas for nearly 20 years and am confident he will continue to find ways to unlock value for our shareholders.”

Papadopoulo has held his current role since September 2017. Previously he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arch Reinsurance Group. Papadopoulo graduated from École Polytechnique in France and École Nationale de la Statistique et de l’Administration Economique in France with a master’s degree in statistics. He is also a Member of the International Actuarial Association and a Fellow at the French Actuarial Society.

