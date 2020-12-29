 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for January

globenewswire
29.12.2020   

Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content

COS COB, Conn., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for January.

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle Original Series

Insomnia (January 1st), Each year strangers from around the globe are forced to play a deadly game in a major city while a secret group of billionaires and oligarchs gamble on their fates. This time, the 10th anniversary of the game, 20 contestants must kill or be killed on the streets of Moscow until only one is left standing. Time is critical as they have also been injected with a poison - if they fall asleep, they die. The winner gets the antidote and a new life.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive Features

Black Water: Abyss (January 21st), Deep in the forests of Australia, a group of friends explore a remote cave system when a tropical storm hits. As rising flood waters trap them deep below the surface, something even deadlier emerges from the darkness – killer crocodiles.

Traitor (January 1st), When straight arrow FBI agent Roy Clayton heads up the investigation into a dangerous international conspiracy, all clues seem to lead back to former U.S. Special Operations officer, Samir Horn.

The Last Witch Hunter (January 1st), The last witch hunter is all that stands between humanity and the combined forces of the most horrifying witches in history.

New Crackle Channels for January

Intense Competition Channel (January 1st), If your New Year's resolution was to come out on top at all costs, then this channel is for you! Start your year with the adrenaline shots of the Crackle Original series, Insomnia, the Crackle Original series Heroes of Lucha Libre, the historically awesome Jurassic Games, and the Emmy Award nominated Hell’s Kitchen.    

