Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Secures 185 MW Wind Construction Contract in Illinois

White Construction has already commenced limited construction work on the Glacier Sands project and expects to receive full notice to proceed in Q1 2021, with completion of the project expected in October 2021. White Construction will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement and construction needs of the project, including the construction of project roads, improvements of public roads, installation of collection systems and foundations and the erection of 43 wind turbines.

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, today announced that the Company has been awarded a wind construction contract for the 185 MW Glacier Sands wind farm in Mason County, Illinois. Cordelio Power, a North American based renewable power producer, awarded the project to White Construction, a subsidiary of IEA that constructs utility-scale renewable energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.

Illinois ranks sixth in the nation for installed wind capacity according to the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), with over 5,800 MW of wind online. Wind accounts for 7.6% of all energy produced in the state, enough to power 1.3 million homes. Illinois also ranks third in the nation in wind industry employment, with over 8,000 wind jobs in 2019. Wind energy installations in Illinois, according to AWEA, helped the state avoid 7.2 metric tons of CO 2 emissions from fossil fuel power plants while also saving the state 3.9 billion gallons of water.

“IEA is pleased to partner with Cordelio Power on this important wind construction project,” said JP Roehm, IEA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “IEA is committed to improving the environment through the installation of renewable energy sources. Through our work on the Glacier Sands Wind Farm, IEA looks forward to continuing to reduce Illinois’ carbon footprint by bringing affordable, clean energy to the state.”

“We look forward to working with IEA to complete construction of the Glacier Sands project,” said Paul Rapp, Cordelio’s Vice President, Project Development. “This project represents the leading edge of our growth efforts in Illinois and the midwestern US.”

To date, IEA has constructed more than 20 gigawatts of renewable energy projects across North America. IEA was recently ranked #2 for wind construction amongst Engineering News-Record’s 2020 Top 400 Contractors.