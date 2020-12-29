 

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Secures 185 MW Wind Construction Contract in Illinois

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, today announced that the Company has been awarded a wind construction contract for the 185 MW Glacier Sands wind farm in Mason County, Illinois. Cordelio Power, a North American based renewable power producer, awarded the project to White Construction, a subsidiary of IEA that constructs utility-scale renewable energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.

White Construction has already commenced limited construction work on the Glacier Sands project and expects to receive full notice to proceed in Q1 2021, with completion of the project expected in October 2021. White Construction will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement and construction needs of the project, including the construction of project roads, improvements of public roads, installation of collection systems and foundations and the erection of 43 wind turbines.

Illinois ranks sixth in the nation for installed wind capacity according to the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), with over 5,800 MW of wind online. Wind accounts for 7.6% of all energy produced in the state, enough to power 1.3 million homes. Illinois also ranks third in the nation in wind industry employment, with over 8,000 wind jobs in 2019. Wind energy installations in Illinois, according to AWEA, helped the state avoid 7.2 metric tons of CO2 emissions from fossil fuel power plants while also saving the state 3.9 billion gallons of water.

“IEA is pleased to partner with Cordelio Power on this important wind construction project,” said JP Roehm, IEA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “IEA is committed to improving the environment through the installation of renewable energy sources. Through our work on the Glacier Sands Wind Farm, IEA looks forward to continuing to reduce Illinois’ carbon footprint by bringing affordable, clean energy to the state.”

“We look forward to working with IEA to complete construction of the Glacier Sands project,” said Paul Rapp, Cordelio’s Vice President, Project Development. “This project represents the leading edge of our growth efforts in Illinois and the midwestern US.”

To date, IEA has constructed more than 20 gigawatts of renewable energy projects across North America. IEA was recently ranked #2 for wind construction amongst Engineering News-Record’s 2020 Top 400 Contractors.

Seite 1 von 2
Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Secures 185 MW Wind Construction Contract in Illinois INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, today announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
AeroCentury Corp. Comments on Unusual Market Activity
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving ...
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Zai Lab Announces Inclusion of ZEJULA (Niraparib) in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to be Added to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index