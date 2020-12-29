Water Ways Announces Appointment of New Financial Officer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, effective January 1, 2021, Mr. Guy Nathanzon will serve as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Nathanzon will oversee all accounting and finance functions, while providing strategic recommendations that ensure all financial solutions, support Water Ways' evolving growth strategy, vision and mission.

Mr. Nathanzon, who holds an MBA, LLB and BA in Accounting (with Honors) from Tel Aviv University, is experienced in leading financial strategies, raising capital from Venture Capital entities and institutional investors, initiating financial solutions to business practices and implementing internal controls for fast-growing technology companies. Mr. Nathanzon has served as a CFO of several Israeli high-tech companies, among them TAT Industries Ltd., which is dual listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.