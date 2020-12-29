 

Water Ways Announces Appointment of New Financial Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, effective January 1, 2021, Mr. Guy Nathanzon will serve as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Nathanzon will oversee all accounting and finance functions, while providing strategic recommendations that ensure all financial solutions, support Water Ways' evolving growth strategy, vision and mission.

Mr. Nathanzon, who holds an MBA, LLB and BA in Accounting (with Honors) from Tel Aviv University, is experienced in leading financial strategies, raising capital from Venture Capital entities and institutional investors, initiating financial solutions to business practices and implementing internal controls for fast-growing technology companies. Mr. Nathanzon has served as a CFO of several Israeli high-tech companies, among them TAT Industries Ltd., which is dual listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

"We are thrilled to welcome Guy to Water Ways' senior management team," stated Ohad Haber, Water Way's CEO and Chairman of the Board. "The addition of Guy as a CFO will contribute greatly to the Company’s mission and to the organization as a whole."

Mr. Nathanzon will replace Mrs. Meira Zada as CFO of the Company. Mr. Haber and the Board would like to thank Mrs. Zada for her continuous hard work and endless contributions to Water Ways over the years.

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchids, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

