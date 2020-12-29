 

Blink Charging Announces Reseller Agreement With Lion Electric USA and Lion Electric Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 15:15  |  53   |   |   

Lion Electric, manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, will offer Blink’s full line of EV charging solutions to electric fleets

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with The Lion Electric Company (“Lion Electric”), a leading manufacturer of zero-emission buses and trucks. Under the reseller agreement, Lion Electric, as an innovative manufacturer of purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, will offer Blink’s full line of charging stations to the school systems and bus fleets that utilize the company’s all-electric school buses.

“With many school systems and fleet operators transitioning to electric school buses, this reseller agreement with Lion is an excellent opportunity for both companies to further their common goal of expanded EV adoption. In many communities, school buses are used every day during most of the year, and the move to zero-emissions vehicles is a high priority supported by rebate and grant incentives. Blink chargers support this transition by providing a reliable and accessible charging alternative to keep these electric vehicles running. Lion is a leading provider of electric buses with a growing customer base, and we look forward to working with them as a sales partner for Blink chargers and equipment,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

“Our goal at Lion is to make the process of electrifying truck and bus fleets as easy and seamless as possible for our customers, while providing the highest-quality equipment available that meets the diverse needs of each unique fleet. Blink’s chargers, both the stationary IQ 200 and the IQ 200-M for mobile charging, are among the fastest available and well-suited for our customers. We are pleased to have this opportunity to work with Blink to enhance the continued growth of electric fleets,” said Marc-Andre Page, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Lion.

###

About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Seite 1 von 3
Blink Charging Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blink Charging Announces Reseller Agreement With Lion Electric USA and Lion Electric Canada - Lion Electric, manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, will offer Blink’s full line of EV charging solutions to electric fleets Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
AeroCentury Corp. Comments on Unusual Market Activity
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving ...
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Zai Lab Announces Inclusion of ZEJULA (Niraparib) in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
3 Aktien, die im Jahr 2020 aus 100.000 Dollar 1 Million gemacht hätten
22.12.20
Blink Charging Signs Exclusive Long-Term Agreement with Lehigh Valley Health Network to Own and Operate EV Chargers across their Portfolio of Health Care Locations
16.12.20
Blink Charging Announces Additional Deployments of Blink-Owned EV Charging Stations At St. Luke’s University Healthcare Facilities Across Pennsylvania
15.12.20
Blink Charging Signs Exclusive Long-Term Agreement with Blessing Health System for the Deployment of EV Charging Services at Illinois Facilities
10.12.20
Blink Charging Introduces New Product Allowing Street Light or Utility Pole to Become a Charging Destination
08.12.20
Blink Charging Hellas Awarded Purchase Agreement to Deploy EV Charging Stations by the Public Power Company, Greece’s Largest Electricity Provider
07.12.20
Blink Charging To Participate In The Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series: Blink Charging's Recent Acquisitions and Growing Its Charger Footprint
03.12.20
Blink Charging To Deploy EV Charging Stations Across Northeast Burger King Locations

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
18
Blink Charging USA Ladestationen