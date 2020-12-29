Blink Charging Announces Reseller Agreement With Lion Electric USA and Lion Electric Canada

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with The Lion Electric Company (“Lion Electric”), a leading manufacturer of zero-emission buses and trucks. Under the reseller agreement, Lion Electric, as an innovative manufacturer of purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, will offer Blink’s full line of charging stations to the school systems and bus fleets that utilize the company’s all-electric school buses.

“With many school systems and fleet operators transitioning to electric school buses, this reseller agreement with Lion is an excellent opportunity for both companies to further their common goal of expanded EV adoption. In many communities, school buses are used every day during most of the year, and the move to zero-emissions vehicles is a high priority supported by rebate and grant incentives. Blink chargers support this transition by providing a reliable and accessible charging alternative to keep these electric vehicles running. Lion is a leading provider of electric buses with a growing customer base, and we look forward to working with them as a sales partner for Blink chargers and equipment,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

“Our goal at Lion is to make the process of electrifying truck and bus fleets as easy and seamless as possible for our customers, while providing the highest-quality equipment available that meets the diverse needs of each unique fleet. Blink’s chargers, both the stationary IQ 200 and the IQ 200-M for mobile charging, are among the fastest available and well-suited for our customers. We are pleased to have this opportunity to work with Blink to enhance the continued growth of electric fleets,” said Marc-Andre Page, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Lion.

