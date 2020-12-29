Inventus Begins Drilling at Sudbury 2.0

The initial drill program at the Wolf Lake and Cobalt Hill targets is designed to properly sample the polymetallic gold mineralization and test the mineralized structures at depth. A review of the previous exploration drilling has indicated that the mineralization was not properly or consistently sampled.

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 3,000 metre winter drill program has started on the Wolf Lake and Cobalt Hill properties. The first drill hole is now complete and drilling will continue in the new year. The previously announced acquisition of Wolf Lake, Cobalt Hill and Rathbun properties is scheduled to close soon.

The first hole drilled by Inventus, WL-20-01, was designed to replicate historic drill hole WL-90-03 that intersected: 16.6 g/t gold over 22.4 m including 154.9 g/t over 1.1 m and 61.6 g/t over 1.8 m (See Table 1 for historic assays). Inventus planned to begin drilling at this location for three reasons:

1) All historic drill core from Wolf Lake has been lost; 2) Drill core containing high-grade mineralization will validate historic records and guide future drilling by understanding its geological setting; and 3) A complete multi-element analysis can be conducted on the polymetallic mineralization, which has never been done.

Drill hole WL-20-01 intersected 24 m (from 28 to 52 m) of mineralized hydrothermal alteration and vein breccia surrounded by Sudbury breccia with disseminated and blebby sulfide including pyrite, chalcopyrite, chalcocite, covellite, bornite and malachite (see Figures 1 and 2). The mineralization in the hole is very encouraging and demonstrates the polymetallic nature of the mineralization. Samples from the hole have already been processed and assays are expected in January 2021.

Figures 1 and 2: http://www.inventusmining.com/s/Dec2020Figs.pdf

Table 1. Historic assays from WL-90-03

DDH From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) WL-90-03 29.26 29.56 0.30 3.6 - WL-90-03 30.18 30.48 0.30 0.1 - WL-90-03 31.70 32.31 0.61 15.2 0.4 WL-90-03 32.31 33.83 1.52 1.4 2.8 WL-90-03 33.83 35.35 1.52 10.1 1.5 WL-90-03 35.35 36.57 1.22 5.7 1.4 WL-90-03 36.57 37.80 1.23 0.2 - WL-90-03 37.80 38.86 1.06 154.9 - WL-90-03 38.86 39.32 0.46 1.6 1.0 WL-90-03 39.32 41.15 1.83 61.6 0.9 WL-90-03 41.15 42.67 1.52 15.6 0.2 WL-90-03 42.67 44.04 1.37 0.3 - WL-90-03 44.04 44.50 0.46 5.0 - WL-90-03 44.50 46.63 2.13 0.2 - WL-90-03 46.63 47.85 1.22 1.1 - WL-90-03 47.85 49.68 1.83 7.5 - WL-90-03 49.68 50.90 1.22 6.8 - WL-90-03 50.90 52.43 1.53 0.1 - WL-90-03 52.43 54.10 1.67 5.5 -

*Core intervals are converted from feet to metres, and gold assays are converted from ounce per ton to gram per tonne. Historical copper assays were not taken for intervals marked with (-). Results are core length, true widths are not known.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the geological technical content of this news release is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

