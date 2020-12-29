KULR Technology Group Announces Pricing of $8.0 Million Offering

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 6,400,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,400,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.25 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 31, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $8.0 million. In addition, in the event the warrants are exercised in full for cash, the Company expects to receive approximately $8.0 million in additional gross proceeds. However, there is no assurance that all or any portion of the warrants will be exercised prior to their expiration.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-232614) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 11, 2019 and declared effective on August 1, 2019. The offering of the securities described herein will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or from Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by calling (612) 326-1305, or by emailing syndicate@lakestreetcm.com .