U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) of 5.708 g/t AuEq from Surface for its Fourth Metallurgical Hole at the CK Gold Project in Wyoming

- Earlier test hole CK20-04cA, which was lost at 29.6m (97 ft) and averages 29.2 meters of 5.075 g/t AuEq, shows similar grades and mineralization thicknesses as CK20-04cB.

- Drill hole location was to obtain metallurgical sample for process optimization from the center of the deposit as outlined by historical drilling, 380 ft east from CK20-01c, released December 16, 2020.

ELKO, Nevada, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce additional results of the recent twenty-nine hole drilling program for its CK Gold Project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located just outside of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

George Bee, President and CEO of U.S. Gold Corp. commented, "We believe that hole CK20-04cB results returned an outstanding intercept of higher-grade gold and copper mineralization from the core of the CK Gold deposit. Perceptions in the past have been that CK Gold is just a low-grade deposit but our drilling to date verifies a higher-grade component, with attractive grades at the core of the deposit. As detailed in our previous releases, this is some of the first material that would be mined in any potential future mining operation and could lead to a quicker payback period after mine construction, should a positive PFS and FS be produced for the project. Metallurgical work is currently in progress on a composite created from holes CK20-04cA and 04cB at KCA of Reno, Nevada."

CK Gold Project 2020 drilling results summary table:

Assumptions: Grades quoted represent contained metal as assayed. The calculation of equivalent gold grade assumes the spot prices for gold, silver and copper as quoted at Kitco.com on December 10, 2020 and does not account for metallurgical recoveries. Future press releases will utilize these same metal prices for all gold-equivalent value calculations.

3D Visualization

CK20-04cB assay intervals:

