 

U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) of 5.708 g/t AuEq from Surface for its Fourth Metallurgical Hole at the CK Gold Project in Wyoming

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 15:32  |  85   |   |   

 - Earlier test hole CK20-04cA, which was lost at 29.6m (97 ft) and averages 29.2 meters of 5.075 g/t AuEq, shows similar grades and mineralization thicknesses as CK20-04cB.

- 04cB also includes an interval of 104 meters (342 ft) of 1.41 g/t AuEq below the higher-grade intercept.

- Drill hole location was to obtain metallurgical sample for process optimization from the center of the deposit as outlined by historical drilling, 380 ft east from CK20-01c, released December 16, 2020.

ELKO, Nevada, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce additional results of the recent twenty-nine hole drilling program for its CK Gold Project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located just outside of Cheyenne, Wyoming.  

George Bee, President and CEO of U.S. Gold Corp. commented, "We believe that hole CK20-04cB results returned an outstanding intercept of higher-grade gold and copper mineralization from the core of the CK Gold deposit. Perceptions in the past have been that CK Gold is just a low-grade deposit but our drilling to date verifies a higher-grade component, with attractive grades at the core of the deposit. As detailed in our previous releases, this is some of the first material that would be mined in any potential future mining operation and could lead to a quicker payback period after mine construction, should a positive PFS and FS be produced for the project. Metallurgical work is currently in progress on a composite created from holes CK20-04cA and 04cB at KCA of Reno, Nevada."

CK Gold Project 2020 drilling results summary table:

https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/properties/ck-gold-project/2020-drilling/hole-4-ck-2020-drill-hole-intercepts-table

Assumptions: Grades quoted represent contained metal as assayed. The calculation of equivalent gold grade assumes the spot prices for gold, silver and copper as quoted at Kitco.com on December 10, 2020 and does not account for metallurgical recoveries. Future press releases will utilize these same metal prices for all gold-equivalent value calculations. 

3D Visualization

A VRIFY 3D model of the CK Gold Project including the drill results announced today is available through the following

link:

https://vrify.com/embed/decks/2020-12-29-US-Gold-Copper-King-PR

CK20-04cB assay intervals:

www.usgoldcorp.gold/properties/ck-gold-project/2020-drilling/hole-4b-assay-intervals

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) of 5.708 g/t AuEq from Surface for its Fourth Metallurgical Hole at the CK Gold Project in Wyoming  - Earlier test hole CK20-04cA, which was lost at 29.6m (97 ft) and averages 29.2 meters of 5.075 g/t AuEq, shows similar grades and mineralization thicknesses as CK20-04cB. - 04cB also includes an interval of 104 meters (342 ft) of 1.41 g/t AuEq …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
En+ Group Metals segment becomes a member of the Japan Climate Leaders' partnership (JCLP)
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Global Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles Market to Expand with Advancements in Interior Planning and Designing: TMR
Expansive Application Outreach to Serve as Major Growth Influencer for Load Cells Market during Tenure of 2019-2027: TMR
Vendors in IoT Operating Systems Market Benefit from Penetrating of IoT in Healthcare Sector, Market to Clock CAGR of ~38% from 2020 to 2030: TMR
UnionPay International Partners with Solidarnost Bank and Huawei to Further Encourage Contactless ...
FDA Accepts Alkermes' Resubmission of New Drug Application for ALKS 3831
OTT Airlines makes maiden flight from Shanghai to Beijing
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Eagle Alpha Appoints A New CEO And Head of Business Development
Maire Tecnimont Strengthens Its Petrochemical Business In India With An EPCC Contract Of About USD ...
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
Elevar Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement with Inceptua Group for Commercialization of ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods