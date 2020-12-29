 

DEADLINE TODAY The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Celsion Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Celsion Corporation (“Celsion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CLSN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Celsion considerably overstated the efficacy of its ThermoDox product. This lack of efficacy negatively impacted the Company’s likelihood of gaining approval for ThermoDox. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Celsion, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

