“Novaturas” Group has agreed with the bank to delay liabilities

Today “Novaturas” Group has agreed with “Luminor” bank to delay payments of a long-term loan.

In May, the Company has agreed with “Luminor” Bank on EUR 5 million long-term loan received under the investment and business guarantee fund “Invega” measure “Guarantees for portfolio loans”. The Company has agreed with the bank to extend the repayment term of this loan for 2 years until the middle of 2025.

