 

DGAP-Adhoc ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats

29-Dec-2020 / 15:50 CET/CEST
ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats

Berlin, 29 December 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (securities identification number: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3) is acquiring all the shares of DIM Holding AG ("Deutsche Immobilien Management"). The purchase agreement on the takeover of the real estate manager has been signed today. This strategic acquisition will allow for further growth of ACCENTRO and the expansion of its property portfolio. DIM Holding AG is one of the leading real estate managers in Germany with approximately 2.8 billion euros in assets under management. The company manages around 18,500 residential units with a total area of approximately 1.4 million square metres; it has about 130 employees and operates seven branch offices across Germany.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag

Investor relations contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
10625 Berlin
E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272

Press and public relations contact:

Karl-Philipp Jann
PB3C GmbH
Rankestraße 17
10789 Berlin
E-mail: jann@pb3c.com
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 72 62 76 1612

EQS News ID: 1157786

 
