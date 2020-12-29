DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Real Estate ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats 29-Dec-2020 / 15:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats

Berlin, 29 December 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (securities identification number: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3) is acquiring all the shares of DIM Holding AG ("Deutsche Immobilien Management"). The purchase agreement on the takeover of the real estate manager has been signed today. This strategic acquisition will allow for further growth of ACCENTRO and the expansion of its property portfolio. DIM Holding AG is one of the leading real estate managers in Germany with approximately 2.8 billion euros in assets under management. The company manages around 18,500 residential units with a total area of approximately 1.4 million square metres; it has about 130 employees and operates seven branch offices across Germany.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag

Investor relations contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

10625 Berlin

E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272

Press and public relations contact:

Karl-Philipp Jann

PB3C GmbH

Rankestraße 17

10789 Berlin

E-mail: jann@pb3c.com

Tel. +49 (0)30 - 72 62 76 1612

29-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Accentro Real Estate AG Kantstr. 44/45 10625 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11 E-mail: info@accentro.ag Internet: www.accentro.ag ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 WKN: A0KFKB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1157786

End of Announcement DGAP News Service