 

Insight Awarded Global SASE Partner of the Year from Palo Alto Networks

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, was named Palo Alto Networks Global SASE Partner of the Year.

Announced during the Palo Alto Networks Partner Summit at the Ignite '20 Cybersecurity Conference, these annual awards are presented to an elite group of Palo Alto Networks partners that over the past 12 months have excelled in the following areas:

  • Performance: Bookings that partners initiate, the pipeline they build, innovative new services launched, and net new customers added.
  • Enablement: Number of Palo Alto Networks technical, pre-sales, sales and post-sales training and certifications completed
  • Engagement: Nominated by the Palo Alto Networks team for exceptional engagement with Palo Alto Networks and its customers.

The Insight award reflects the company’s strengths in using Palo Alto Networks’ cloud-delivered secure access service edge (SASE) solutions to help clients modernize their security infrastructure in today’s increasingly cloud-first and distributed environment. Insight leverages Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma AccessTM to provide secure access to clients’ branch, remote and mobile users, including the use of Prisma Access’ global network of more than 100 locations in 76 countries to enable secure low-latency access across all of an organization’s public cloud, SaaS and data center applications.

Insight is also a Palo Alto Networks Platinum Partner with top service provider certifications, and is authorized to provide 24/7/365 monitoring and issue resolution for Palo Alto Networks products through its OneCall Support Services.

“At a time when the rise of the cloud and the surge in remote workforces have fundamentally changed the security landscape, Palo Alto Networks and its next-gen security solutions are helping enterprises modernize their threat defense, ensure fast and safe user access, and transition to the newer SASE model of network security,” said Shawn O’Grady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation at Insight. “Their offerings are becoming an integral part of the security fabric for many of our clients in a world where conventional firewalls, VPNs and proxies no longer offer sufficient protection for users, applications or corporate networks.”

“At Palo Alto Networks, our partners play a critical role in securing the tech-enabled future of the enterprise, and never has that been more apparent against a backdrop of challenges in 2020,” said Don Jones, senior vice president, ecosystems, at Palo Alto Networks. “Enterprises rely on Palo Alto Networks technology and our trusted partners to bring the services and solutions that offer choice, flexibility, and simplicity. That adds up to better customer deployments and faster time to value. We’re proud to recognize Insight on their Americas SASE Partner of the Year for delivering valuable business outcomes and helping our mutual customers protect their digital way of life.”

For more information on Insight’s Cloud + Data Center Transformation offerings, please visit www.insightcdct.com. For more information on Palo Alto Networks, please visit this page.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

