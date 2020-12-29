 

Gediminas Ziemelis, Founder and Chairman of Avia Solutions Group 2020 wrap up - $118.5 billion in aviation industry losses and the eager wait for salvation

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was supposed to be great for the aviation industry - adoption of new technologies, AI integration, and focus on sustainability seemed to make 2020 the year of development, improvement and growth. The year's strong start raised our hopes up that it would be truly memorable.

 

Gediminas Ziemelis, Chairman of the Board at Avia Solutions Group

 

In the early spring, Covid-19 panic led countries to close borders and ground thousands of airplanes in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading globally. Unfortunately, even closed borders had little to no effect on stopping the spread of this resilient disease. Yet, thanks to that, economies plummeted; thousands of people's lives were left at stake.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), only one in every 27 million air passengers gets COVID-19. The risk of disease transmission on board is reduced to a minimum by a number of factors: modern aircraft airflow systems, High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, and high rates of air exchange efficiency. While governments blamed air travel on the spread, health care experts claimed that the infection risk was lower on a plane than in places such as stores and restaurants - HEPA filters capture 99.97% of airborne particles, substantially reducing the risk of viral spread, and the air in plane cabins is completely changed over 10 to 12 times per hour, raising the air quality above that of a normal building.

Despite this, passenger air travel is still largely restricted, continuing to damage countries' economies. According to IATA, the aviation industry alone is expected to suffer a net loss of $118.5 billion for 2020. Deep industry losses are thought to continue into 2021 with a net loss of $38.7 billion, even though performance is expected to improve over the period of the forecast. So now, while we count our losses, we patiently wait for the only possible salvation there is - vaccines.

Currently 61 vaccines are in human clinical trials. The Pfizer vaccine became the first to be approved for urgent use in a number of countries and brought a new challenge to the table - transportation. The vaccine requires shipments to be transported at a temperature of near minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94°F), making only a small number of companies globally able to take on the operation. Other players in the vaccine race are slightly more forgiving with their transportation requirements - Moderna requires shipments to be held at -20°C (-4°F), while the University of Oxford vaccines would be the easiest to transport and could be stored at regular fridge temperatures of 2 to 8°C (35.6 to 46.4°F). Unfortunately, the temperature isn't the only problem at hand.

