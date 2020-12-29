 

DGAP-News ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.12.2020, 16:00  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats

29.12.2020 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats

Berlin, 29 December 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is acquiring DIM Holding AG ("Deutsche Immobilien Management"). The purchase agreement was signed today. DIM is one of the leading real estate managers in Germany with about 130 employees at seven locations, managing residential and commercial real estate portfolios in Germany. The company currently has approx. 2.8 billion euros in assets under management with a total area of approx. 1.4 million square metres and manages some 18,500 residential units.

Alongside its current core business of privatisation, ACCENTRO has thus reached a further milestone, advancing its development into a residential investor and portfolio holder. Having only recently more than doubled its stock of residential properties to 5,200 residential units through the purchase of some 2,800 residential units, ACCENTRO is now planning the further expansion of its activities not only in Berlin and eastern Germany, but also in North Rhine-Westphalia, in the Rhine-Main region and in Bavaria, where ACCENTRO already owns properties.

"We intend to gradually increase the number of properties owned by ACCENTRO and thus become a long-term lessor irrespective of our privatisation portfolio. With this in mind, it makes sense to have a property manager on hand who acts as on-site caretaker and trouble-shooter with knowledge of the local market, close contact to tenants and in-depth technical knowledge of the managed real estate," explains Lars Schriewer, the CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. "In DIM, we have found an established company with enormous competence, which forms the basis for the retention and appreciation of the value of the properties in our portfolio," adds Schriewer.

Seite 1 von 3
Accentro Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Accentro AG -- ehem. ESTAVIS AG - die Chance?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Real Estate ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats 29.12.2020 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Der Vollzug des Kaufvertrags über die Gesellschaftsanteile der IFA Hotel Faro Maspalomas, S.A.U. ...
DGAP-News: 7C Solarparken AG: Akquisition von EnerVest Belgium und Erhöhung des IPP Portfolios auf 256 MWp
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO beschleunigt Umbau des Standorts Oberkirch
DGAP-News: Immovaria Real Estate AG: (Rück-)Verkauf von Geschäftsanteilen
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
DGAP-News: 7C Solarparken AG: Acquisition of EnerVest Belgium and increase in IPP Portfolio to 256 MWp
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO accelerates restructuring of Oberkirch site
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO beschleunigt Umbau des Standorts Oberkirch
DGAP-News: MPC Capital announces the successful completion of construction activities of 6.4 MWp solar PV park ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
EQS-News: CAG International kündigt strategische Allianz mit Intrepid by VitalSource an
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Listing of Haier Smart Home's H-Shares to Establish 'A＋D＋H' Global ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung deutlich überzeichnet
DGAP-News: Greiffenberger AG: Virtuelle ordentliche Hauptversammlung 2020; Veränderung im Aufsichtsrat
EQS-News: CAG International Announces Strategic Alliance with Intrepid by VitalSource
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: ACCENTRO übernimmt Verwalter von 18.500 Wohnungen (deutsch)
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: ACCENTRO übernimmt Verwalter von 18.500 Wohnungen
15:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO übernimmt Verwalter von 18.500 Wohnungen (deutsch)
15:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats
15:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO übernimmt Verwalter von 18.500 Wohnungen
23.12.20
Accentro: Neues aus Bayreuth
23.12.20
ACCENTRO Sells 189 Units in Bayreuth
23.12.20
ACCENTRO verkauft 189 Einheiten in Bayreuth
22.12.20
Accentro Real Estate: Deal in Sachsen
22.12.20
ACCENTRO verkauft Immobilienportfolio in Leipzig

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
4.119
Accentro AG -- ehem. ESTAVIS AG - die Chance?
13.11.20
2
Accentro Real Estate vergrößert Portfolio